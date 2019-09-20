Brady Bunch house is now a real thing

It's one of the most recognisable TV homes in pop culture history.

From the outside, this house is immediately recognisable as the home of The Brady Bunch family.

Memories.

But the inside of this iconic property in Los Angeles looks very different than the one shown on the smash hit '60s and '70s sitcom; which was filmed on a studio set at Paramount Studios.

That's right, we've been hoodwinked all these years.

But, in a well-devised plan, a US broadcaster has managed to set things right.

When the home was put up for sale by its long-term owners last year, American network HGTV won a competitive bidding war to snag it for a whopping $US3.5 million ($AU5.15 million), which was almost double the asking price.

And the purchase was made with the sole intention to reunite the original cast of The Brady Bunch and remodel the home to its TV glory.

Four-part series A Very Brady Renovation, which will hit streaming on Foxtel on October 7, sees the six Brady siblings team up with reno experts to achieve the task of flipping the house and transforming it to the exact interior design of the studio set.

Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) star in the series, and assist in creating the perfect replica of their (TV) childhood home, right down to the vintage furniture, wallpaper and decor.

All the reality shows you need to keep up with the conversation, On Demand. Stream now

The original cast in the 1995 Brady Bunch movie.

Having already premiered in the US, the show proved a massive hit among audiences, with more than 8 million viewers tuning into the first episode.

Olsen, now 58, told Fox News the team performed "a miracle".

"It's something that would have satisfied the nine-year-old me. As a little girl, I was always interested in architecture," she said.

"They contacted us and said they wanted us to be involved with the process, but they did the impossible, they recreated that set. And it looks exactly like the same house.

"People will get to see how that happens in the show - the decisions that were made, the construction that was going on. And all of us were experts designated to different rooms."

The former child star also revealed what her relationship was like with her fellow Brady siblings.

The Brady Bunch kids. Picture: ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

"We have a ridiculously good relationship," she added. "We get along better than we did when we were filming The Brady Bunch.

"It was a really, really happy time filming that series, but it was also a love/hate relationship for those who wanted to continue acting because there was some typecasting involved.

"But I think we all learned with time that there's something really precious about the show. And the truth is, it continues to make people happy."

Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Barry Williams outside the home.

Olsen, who quit acting not long after The Brady Bunch ended and is now in radio, said she decided to leave showbiz because she was being "typecast".

"I left the business. I didn't want to put up with that. I wanted out of that. And I later realised acting wasn't really my medium."

A Very Brady Renovation premieres on TLC at 8.30pm on Monday October 7