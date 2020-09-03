Brand new toys for children in CQ mining community

Blackwater children have a huge range of toys to play with thanks to a donation from Yancoal Yarrabee Coal Mine. Photo: iStock

CHILDREN are having the time of their lives with an entire collection of brand new toys to play with at Blackwater Toy Library.

A $1,100 donation from Yancoal’s Yarrabee Coal Mine has allowed the team to purchase a range of new toys for all ages.

Blackwater Toy Library president Karla Blake said everyone in the community was having a harder time than normal with the pandemic, so it was perfect timing to purchase a significant number of new replacement toys for the community.

“We have around 76 family members in the Blackwater community who visit regularly,” she said.

“Thanks to Yarrabee Coal’s donation, we have a new supply of toys that cater to a wide range of play activities.”

A local boy testing his balance on a new toy at the Blackwater Toy Library.

The toy library is run by a volunteer committee and provides local families with a wide array of educational toys to loan, assisting cognitive, physical and social development.

Locals can join as members and are welcome to borrow up to six toys each fortnight.

“We are delighted to continue to offer this toy loan service,” Ms Blake said.

“It enables play and a sense of community for all families and children of Blackwater.

“All our donations and money from membership go towards purchasing new toys – although they never last long on the shelves.”

Yarrabee Coal operations manager, Cris Shadbolt, was happy to assist the Blackwater Toy Library.

The Blackwater Toy Library shelves are full stacked with shiny new toys after a $1,100 donation from Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine.

“Feeling connected to your community is critical, especially now, and the toy library provides connection for children,” he said.

“We are always so pleased to see how a small donation can make a positive impact to people in our community.”

The donation was part of the Yancoal Yarrabee Community Support Program, which aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the areas it operates.

The Blackwater Community Toy Library is located on Arnold Street and is open every Wednesday from 9-10am and Sunday from 3-4pm during school terms.

Under current government legislation, all toys returned must be cleaned and they will be isolated for seven days before they are back on the shelves.