Brave bub’s recipe for survival

NINE-MONTH-OLD Samuel Nichol is lucky to be alive after he was rushed into intensive care when he was two days old.

Doctors were forced to drain and wash Sammy's gut after his stomach "swelled up like a balloon" after he was given 10ml of formula.

Sammy was fed through a tube before he was discharged from hospital.

Mum Traci Nichol said soon after her son arrived home he developed a bad rash on his face after being bottle fed.

"We thought it was just milk spots but after a visit to the GP he said it looked like an allergic reaction and we were told to cut out dairy," she said.

"The rash started to go away but not fully so we went back to the GP a week later and we were told to also cut out soy from his diet."

Townsville mum Traci Nicol has experimented with extensive ingredients to make her own baby food to help manage her 10 month old Sammy's allergies. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Sammy was found to be dairy and gluten intolerant and has been on a strict diet since he was six weeks old to manage his allergies.

Ms Nichol said the past seven months had been a delicate balance experimenting with homemade recipes and store-bought ingredients.

"We make baby food which is gluten free, nut free, dairy free and egg free for Sammy," she said.

"It was hard to do the adjustments but once you figure out what to substitute everything with you can start to buy food off the shelf."

Ms Nichol said Sammy was handling his diet well and loved homemade banana bread and teething rice sticks.

