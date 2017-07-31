Bravehearts fundraiser mowing down 1 million

PUSH FOR SUPPORT: Claude "The Mowerman” Harvey returned to CQ this week to raise money for Bravehearts Foundation.

AFTER 11 years, Claude "The Mowerman” Harvey is close to reaching his million-dollar target.

You may have seen Mr Harvey roll through the streets of Central Queensland over the years, raising money for Bravehearts Foundation.

Renowned in towns across the country for his fundraising efforts, he has been back in the region this week on a final stretch before he reaches the elusive million-dollar milestone.

Mr Harvey said his dedication to raising funds for the charity, which aims to protect Aussie kids from sexual assault, was close to his heart.

"Two girls I know were sexually abused when they were aged three and four,” he said.

After hearing the news, Mr Harvey, who owned a landscaping and mowing business, knew he had to help.

"I was mowing and thinking about how I could help,” he said.

"I thought if I just walk, no one in town will notice me and then I thought, if I walked with a mower the whole world would take notice.”

He was right. Over the past decade, Mr Harvey has pushed his coin-collecting mower all over Australia, racking up thousands of kilometres, collecting $970,000 and many stories.

Now retired, the Gold Coast local devotes five months out of each year to raise money for the charity.

But the million-dollar milestone won't slow him down - he said he'll keep fundraising for years to come.

"It's taken me 11 years to get to nearly one million, I'd like to see how long it takes to get another million,” he said.

Mr Harvey will be fundraising at Clermont and Capella on Friday and Moranbah on Saturday.

For more information, see Claude "The Mowerman” Harvey on Facebook.