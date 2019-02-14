Break from heat on way for weekend

HOT, HOT, HOT: There will be slightly cooler temperatures in Emerald over the weekend.

HOT, HOT, HOT: There will be slightly cooler temperatures in Emerald over the weekend. Michael Nolan

EMERALD residents can expect a slight reprieve over the weekend from this week's unrelenting high temperatures.

But the relief will be short-lived, with the hot weather conditions set to surge back into the low 40s early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark said this week the thermometer in the Emerald area had reached 38.7C on Tuesday, 41.1C on Wednesday and 41C yesterday.

Tomorrow temperatures are expected to dip to 37C and 36C on Sunday.

However by Tuesday the prediction was for the heat to hit the early 40s again, Mr Clark said.

"So it's sticking around the mid to high-30s mark and there's not really a huge amount of relief in sight,” he said.

He said while clouds had been circling the region, there was no significant rain due, although there was a low to medium chance of some rain or a thunderstorm today or tomorrow.

On Monday this week 16mm of rain fell in the area but nothing has been recorded in the region since.

Mr Clark said the humidity had been "relatively dry over the last few days” and wasn't expected to increase.

Fires in the Carnarvon Ranges were directing smoke towards Emerald and the smoke being generated, along with a large area of raised dust, had reduced visibility to 7000m.

"Between the smoke and the raised dust the visibility is pretty poor - on a good day you'd expect 40,000m,” Mr Clark said.

The layer of dust, he said, was reaching across the eastern Queensland coast in an arc from Southeast Queensland up to Emerald and Mount Isa.

Mr Clark said it was expected to clear over the next 24 hours.

The region's fire danger rating, which was severe onWednesday, had dropped to very high yesterday because of a small rise in moisture and diminishing winds.