Break-in and theft close Capella Aquatic Centre

AN OVERNIGHT break-in has closed a Capella swimming pool with all lessons cancelled for the day.

Cassee Evans arrived at the Capella Aquatic Centre at 5.30am on Monday to find an air compressor and power garden tools stolen from the plant room.

“I got here this morning and noticed that the Gerni (pressure cleaner) was out the back in a weird spot,” she said.

“Then I noticed my husband’s tool bag in the corner and a hole in the fence.”

Queensland Police confirmed they were called about 6am and said a line trimmer and blower had been stolen from the pool’s maintenance room during the night.

The cut fence.

Mrs Evans said the pool had to be closed by law, as her water-testing equipment had been tampered with.

“Generally if people break in it’s because of a drunken late-night swim, a spur of the moment idea,” she said.

“But I’m quite angry because I’ve had to cancel all of my swimming lessons for the day. Technically it’s a loss of business.

“I’m angry to think that you’re here doing a service for the public and there’s people out there that think they can just help themselves.”

Police will continue investigating and the pool will open as normal on Tuesday.