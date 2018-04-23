Menu
GLAMOROUS: Sandra Hornery and Una Oates at the Blackdown Seniors Brunch in Comet on Monday.
News

Breakfast at Tiffany's in Comet

by Aden Stokes
19th Apr 2018 4:31 PM

BLACKDOWN Seniors donned their pearls and little black dresses on Monday for a brunch at the Comet Rest in the true spirit of Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Helen Rix was shocked when she found out she had won Audrey Hepburn most look alike.

"It was very unexpected, considering that I am not young and beautiful any more like she was,” she said.

"My husband and I were looking forward to the event because we don't get out much any more during the day, we run our own business.

"It was nice getting together with some of the seniors and having the chance to catch up.”

Event organiser Una Oates said the event was spectacular.

"Everyone had smiles on their faces, the food was sensational, the music was great and we all looked fantastic,” she said.

"We were pleased with the response and large turnout. The music was definitely a highlight, it kept with the mood of the day and created such a great atmosphere.

"Everyone enjoyed socialising and dressing up like Audrey Hepburn.”

Blackdown Seniors Brunch category results

Audrey Hepburn most look alike - Helen Rix

Tiffany's most handsome escort - Fifty Edwards

Tiffany's most glamorous - Shirley Cumings

Person with longest black gloves - Gloria Brown

Person with the most bling - Leola Barclay

Helen Rix and Una Oates.
