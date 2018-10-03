Menu
A child has been reportedly speared through the chest.
Breaking

BREAKING: 12yo speared in chest while fishing at Slade Point

Cas Garvey
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:34 PM

EMERGENCY crews are enroute to McCreadys Creek in Slade Point after reports a child has been speared in the chest.

Initial reports indicate the 12-year-old boy has suffered injuries to the left side of his chest.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed they received a call shortly before 6pm.

"We are still on scene with the patient, a 12-year-old male who was accidentally speared in the side of the chest while spear fishing," the spokeswoman said.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews were called to attend to cut the spear down in order for the boy to be transported to hospital.

The QAS spokeswoman said at this stage the boy's injuries luckily appeared to be "superficial" with the spear just piercing the skin "into the fatty layer of the left side of his chest".

More to come.

