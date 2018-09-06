Menu
Login
MORTAR SHELL: Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing.
MORTAR SHELL: Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing. Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry
Offbeat

BREAKING: Army called to Bundy after military weapon found

Sarah Steger
by
5th Sep 2018 5:18 PM

THE Royal Australian Army Ordnance Corps will land in the Rum City today, after a military weapon was found at a Bundaberg Region waste station.

Bundaberg police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said a member of the public discovered the mortar shell at the Meadowvale Waste Management Facility today.

The waste station was subsequently closed for safety purposes and will remain so until the Army Ordinance Response technicians, expected to arrive tomorrow, deem the area safe.

Sergeant McGarry told the NewsMail police believed the artillery weapon was "fully expended and unearthed".

"We think it's completely inactive," he said.

Mortar shells fire explosive shells known as mortar bombs at close targets. The artillery weapon's short barrel has a short range that fires mortar bombs at a low speed into the air to hit its target.

Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing.

MORTAR SHELL: Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing.
MORTAR SHELL: Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing. Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry
australian army bundaberg mortar shell police waste station weapon
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fur-friends forever

    Fur-friends forever

    News Support a previous Emerald vet nurse by bringing your fur-friends for a walk at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    Cooking up a storm this weekend

    News BBQ and Beer Fest to celebrate all things meat and BBQ this weekend.

    Summoning the rain

    Summoning the rain

    News Denison State School students held a rain dance to help farmers.

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    5 things to do around the Central Highlands

    News Some events that shouldn't be missed around the Central Highlands.

    Local Partners