Army truck one of three vehicles in Bruce Hwy crash

Sarah Steger
6th Oct 2018 11:34 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at Booyal.

Crews responded to reports of the collision on the Bruce Highway, involving one army truck, about 11.20am.

A QFES spokesman said no one was injured in the incident near Adies Rd.

He told the NewsMail Queensland Ambulance Service had attended the crash but left shortly after arriving.

Initial reports are the army truck was not carrying anything and only had one occupant, who suffered no injuries. 

The spokesman said he believed the truck had a flat tyre, which was being worked on.

The two cars, as well as the army vehicle, are not blocking traffic and the road has remained open.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

