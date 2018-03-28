Menu
Login
News

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning.
THE Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery early Sunday morning. Hamish Broome

POLICE investigations have led to two people being arrested over a brutal attack on a Casino service station worker.

Ken Whitton, 61, was threatened by three men as he opened the Liberty service station in Centre St about 7am on Sunday. The attackers were armed with a knife and metal pole.

Police said Mr Whitton was assaulted and slashed with a knife as he tried to defend himself.

Cash was stolen from the service station before the men fled the scene.

Since the incident, Mr Whitton has been recovering at Lismore Base Hospital.

Now the Richmond Police District has made a breakthrough in the case, arresting two men overnight.

The men, aged 20 and 45, were taken to Lismore Police Station.

The 20-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding.

The 45-year-old was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and cause wounding, robbery armed with offensive weapon and an outstanding warrant.

Both men were refused bail to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

Topics:  casino northern rivers crime robbery service station

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Baker shares sweet success

Baker shares sweet success

Maureen Connolly's decade baking at Coles.

Slipper is in sights

GOING FOR GOLD: Emerald-owned filly Sunlight has the Fletcher family's eyes firmly fixed on the Golden Slipper trophy this weekend.

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Local teen boxers take on the national competition

ALL SET: Lachlan Hopes and Charlie Bell at Brisbane Airport about to head to Perth for the U19 Australian Boxing Titles.

Two Moranbah boxers are competing for the Australian Titles.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Local Partners