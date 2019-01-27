BREAKING: Beach in Bargara closed after shark sighting
KELLYS Beach has been closed after a shark was spotted swimming offshore.
About 1.15pm, Surf Life Saving Queensland confirmed a shark had been sighted at the popular Bargara spot.
The beach has since then been closed temporarily.
"Please stay out of the water," a tweet from Surf Life Saving Queensland read.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
#Kellys beach has been closed by lifesavers due to a confirmed shark sighting. Please stay out of the water.— Surf Life Saving QLD (@lifesavingqld) January 27, 2019