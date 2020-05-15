Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway.
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway. Jordan Gilliland
Breaking

BREAKING: Body found near Big Mango

Anna Wall
Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
by , , and Anna Wall
15th May 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30: Police have established a crime scene on the Bruce Hwy approximately one kilometre north of the Big Mango.

Three police vehicles are on scene and officers appear to be looking through bushland on the eastern side of the highway.

No other emergency services are on scene.

INITIAL: A body has been found on the Bruce Highway about 6km south of Bowen.

Police have established a crime scene and said the details are limited at this stage. 

"Police have been called to a location south of Bowen where a body has been located," Inspector Ian Haughton said.

"As a result of that, investigations have commenced with investigators and our forensic scientific officers."

More to come. 

Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        premium_icon Schoolboy’s entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

        Crime The teen entrepreneur had 11 customers and $5000 in cash stashed away from his ‘prolific’ business.

        $275k funding to increase safety of rural airstrips

        premium_icon $275k funding to increase safety of rural airstrips

        News Capella and Dingo will directly benefit from the funding.

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Authorities warn lockdown restrictions could be clamped back down

        Mines shed hundreds of jobs amid coal price collapse

        premium_icon Mines shed hundreds of jobs amid coal price collapse

        Business Mass CQ job cuts reignite debate over the current workforce model.