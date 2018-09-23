Menu
Login

Boy injured after being run over by 4WD
News

WATCH: Boy injured after being run over by 4WD

Jessica Lamb
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:40 PM

A SEVEN-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and transported the boy via road, along with his mother, to Rainbow Beach to meet with the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at 11.15am.

The Chronicle understands the boy had upper abdominal injuries but was in a stable condition when he was airlifted.

 

A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning.
A YOUNG boy has been airlifted to hospital after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive on the beach at Inskip Point this morning. LifeFlight Meida

He arrived at Sunshine Coast University Hospital at 12.36pm.

Earlier the rescue helicopter had airlifted a man in his 70s from Fraser Island suffering a medical condition to Hervey Bay Hospital at 8.15am.

fcemergency fraser coast fraser island hervey bay lifeflight rainbow beach
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Community project unveiled

    Community project unveiled

    News The Clermont Peace Pole project was officially planted and unveiled to the public at Pioneer Park.

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    Business success buoys Emerald property market

    News Real estate agent is seeing confidence back in Central Queensland.

    Rallying against cancer

    Rallying against cancer

    News An Emerald couple are set for the adventure of a lifetime.

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    School proud to give to drought appeal

    News Bluff State School have jumped on board the drought appeal.

    Local Partners