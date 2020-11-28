BREAKING: Bundaberg man charged with terrorism offences

It will be alleged in court that he was planning to undertake a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training.

It will be alleged in court that he was planning to undertake a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training. Pixabay

A Bundaberg man has been charged with terrorism offences following a Queensland Joint Counter Terrorism Team (QLD JCTT) investigation.

The 29-year-old Kepnock man was arrested yesterday and charged with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts.

This offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The man is expected to face Brisbane Arrest Court today.

It will be alleged in court that he was planning to undertake a terrorist act in the Bundaberg region and had sought firearms training.

Investigators became concerned about threats the man allegedly made towards a member of the public and executed a search warrant at a property in Kepnock on November 3.

The Bundaberg CBD from the Burnett River. Mike Knott BUN120319CBD1

A number of electronic devices and a notebook were seized by police at the address for evidentiary purposes.

It will be alleged the electronic devices contained documents indicating a desire to undertake acts of violent extremism.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism Scott Lee said QLD JCTT investigators targeted the behaviour to ensure the safety of the community.

"The decision to charge this man was made to prevent a terrorist attack in Australia and to protect the community," Assistant Commissioner Lee said.

"The investigation highlights the professionalism and dedication of the individuals and agencies involved in the JCTT, and their commitment to bringing people to account for their criminal actions."

Queensland Police Service (QPS) Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon said this was an example of partner agencies working together to keep the community safe.

Cenotaph and Post Office Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN060818CENOTAPH2

"This outcome is a credit to their hard work and commitment to community safety," Assistant Commissioner Scanlon said

The QLD JCTT comprises members from the AFP, Queensland Police Service and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be. The National Security Hotline is 1800 123 400.