MAN HUNT: Prisoner could face 14 years jail for escape

MAN HUNT: Bundaberg police officers run after a man who escaped custody this morning. Mike Knott

UPDATE 2PM: POLICE have told how a prisoner escaped from their clutches while he was being transferred to the watch house at the Bundaberg Police Station this morning.

Acting Inspector Michael Bishop said about 10.30am police were returning the 19-year-old prisoner to the watch house after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

"Upon the process of taking the prisoner to the watch house, he has managed to break free from police... he has ran from the scene," Act Insp Bishop said.

"Police conducted a search of the area- a large block directly at the rear of the Bundaberg Police Station."

The block, encompassing Woongarra St, Mulgrave St, Branyan St and Woondooma St was blocked to traffic and residents for hours while officers searched for the man.

Police officers at the scene where a man escaped custody. Mike Knott

Act Insp Bishop said due to an Officer in Charge meeting taking place at the station that morning, about 30 to 40 officers were available from varying units to help with the man hunt.

"We had the support of the traffic branch, the dog squad and all of the police rostered on for duty," Act Insp Bishop said.

The man was eventually found after residents in a Mulgrave St address spotted him hiding in some bushes.

"He was found in the rear yard," Act Insp Bishop said.

"There was a level of resistance received by officers from the man but he succumbed fairly quickly."

The 19-year-old, who was initially facing court this morning on a number of charges relating to assault and obstruction to police, will now have another charge added to his name.

"He will be facing one count of escaping lawful custody," Act Insp Bishop said.

"There is a maximum of 14 years imprisonment for that charge."

Act Insp Bishop said police wanted to thank the public who greatly assisted their efforts during the search.

"People were very accommodating," he said.

"We will certainly conduct a review of the processes which occurred and the officers' actions will be examined along with our existing procedures."

Police at the scene of where a man escaped custody. Carolyn Booth

UPDATE 1.30PM: Bundaberg Police have captured a man who allegedly escaped from custody earlier today.

He has been taken away by officers in a paddy wagon.

Roads in the area of Woondooma St, Mulgrave St, Branyan St and Woongarra St are being reopened.

More to come.

UPDATE 12.30PM: A Queensland Police Service spokesman has confirmed officers are on the hunt for an 19-year-old male who escaped custody earlier today.

The man was sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning before he made his escape.

The spokesman said officers were still searching the area and the man had not yet been found.

Police, however, believe the have the man contained to the area blocked off.

A motorbike has been used in the search as well as a dog squad.

More to come.

Bundaberg Police search properties in the cordoned off area. Mike Knott

UPDATE NOON: Police have swarmed a block containing Woondooma St, Mulgrave St, Branyan St and Woongarra St while they search for a male who has escaped custody.

More than 20 officers are currently searching properties.

Witnesses at the scene said police had been in the area for about an hour.

A dog squad is also on scene and home owners have been told not to enter their houses until officers have cleared the block.

Police have blocked off an area while they search for a male who has escaped custody. Carolyn Booth

EARLIER: POLICE have confirmed a male person has escaped custody in Bundaberg.

A man hunt is currently under way after the incident happened just before 11am.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the "young" male was wearing brown prison clothes when he escaped from the police van at the police station on Takalvan St.

The witness said roads at the back of the station and beyond were currently blocked off.

It is believed the dog quad have been called and a drone has been set up.

More to come.