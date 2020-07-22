Menu
A car and bus have collided west of Emerald.
Breaking

BREAKING: Bus, caravan collide on major CQ highway

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 2:09 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to a two vehicle crash at The Gemfields, about 40km west of Emerald.

It is understood a Greyhound bus and a passenger car with an attached caravan collided on the Capricorn Hwy about 1.10pm.

Early reports suggest no-one is trapped inside the vehicles, though possible injuries are unknown.

It is also unclear at this time how many passengers were travelling on the bus.

QFES crews are currently managing the scene.

QAS and QPS are reportedly still en route.

More to come.

