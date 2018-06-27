UPDATE: Chopper landing after man pulled from sinking car

A 57-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway in the state’s far north. Picture: File

A 57-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway in the state’s far north. Picture: File

UPDATE 12.20pm: A rescue helicopter is landing at the scene of the incident.

It is believed roads around the incident have been blocked.

UPDATE: Emergency services are carrying out CPR on a man who was retrieved from the vehicle.

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.

Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Higway.

Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.

Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.

It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.