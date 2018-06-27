Menu
Login
A 57-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway in the state’s far north. Picture: File
A 57-year-old man is in hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway in the state’s far north. Picture: File
Breaking

UPDATE: Chopper landing after man pulled from sinking car

Sarah Steger
by
27th Jun 2018 11:44 AM | Updated: 11:55 AM

UPDATE 12.20pm: A rescue helicopter is landing at the scene of the incident. 

It is believed roads around the incident have been blocked.

UPDATE: Emergency services are carrying out CPR on a man who was retrieved from the vehicle. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.

Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Higway.

Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.

Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.

It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    Drones take to skies to educate farmers

    News Drones will take to the skies at this year's AgGrow Emerald Field Days.

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News Learn about what fresh produce is available locally.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Local Partners