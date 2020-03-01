Menu
Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 2:22 PM
UPDATE: POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

QPS spokeswoman confirmed the incident, which occurred at the Noosa Waters Retirement Estate on Lake Weyba Dve, Noosaville, was caused by a female driver who lived in the complex.

A male was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to hospital.

 

 

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the scene after a car crashed into a house in Noosaville this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed a crew arrived at the Lake Weyba Dve residence at 9.32am on Sunday, March 1.

Paramedics were assessing one male, reported to be an elderly driver.

