Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

by Jacob Miley
11th Jan 2021 8:32 AM
TWO people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a car crashed into "multiple" bicycles on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads at 7.00am, where up to five bicycles were involved in the collision.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman suffered a hand injury, and another patient, whose age and gender were not known, suffered a graze.

The pair was taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

 

 

Originally published as BREAKING: Car crashes into multiple bicycles on Gold Coast

