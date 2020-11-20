CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

SUE Todd was still in shock after seeing her two best friends trapped in a flipped car after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

She described the scene as "the worst," as she watched fire crews cut through the wreckage to rescue her trapped mates who were freed by fire fighters before being taken by ambulance to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Mrs Todd said her friends had only arrived from Brisbane on Thursday and were returning from a back massage, to her nearby house when the crash happened.

Three ambulances, two fire trucks and two police cars were at the scene.

QFES Station Officer Andrew Madders was at the scene, saying emergency services did not know how the crash occurred and hydraulic rescue equipment was needed to rescue the trapped occupants.

An elderly driver from the second car was also taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a leg injury.

Police at the scene said there was thankfully no significant injuries to anyone involved.

EARLIER:

MULTIPLE emergency crews are at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay where a car has flipped.

The crash happened on the corner of Areca and Royal Drives at Kawungan about 5.25pm.

Two people were trapped as a result of the crash.

Police officers and paramedics are on scene and the Chronicle understands fire fighters are on the way to help with the rescue operation.

