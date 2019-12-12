Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house.
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

PHOTOS: Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have located the vehicle involved in this afternoon's house-ramming incident in Duthie Avenue and taken a man into custody. 

Police found the vehicle involved parked in the middle of Wiggington Street with damage to its back end. 

Reports indicate the driver has failed a roadside breath test. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are on the hunt for a white station wagon after it allegedly rammed a home in Frenchville this afternoon.

Multiple police crews are responding to a Duthie Avenue property after a white vehicle with Fujitsu signage up the side, purposely reversed into a house.

Witnesses told police that the car appeared to line up the Duthie Ave dwelling before reversing into it.

The vehicle has fled the scene, leaving behind extensive damage.

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brothers raise money through Christmas light display

        premium_icon Brothers raise money through Christmas light display

        News Ben and Michael want to raise funds for charity after losing their dad and grandfather.

        Albanese talks coal and climate in Emerald

        premium_icon Albanese talks coal and climate in Emerald

        News The federal opposition leader spent his evening at the Maraboon Tavern discussing...

        A White Christmas Gala Ball is coming to Emerald

        A White Christmas Gala Ball is coming to Emerald

        News Gala event has already raised $15,000 for a Central Highlands organisation.

        O’Dowd spends more than $180K in three months

        premium_icon O’Dowd spends more than $180K in three months

        News From July 1 to September 30, Ken O'Dowd MP spent more than $180,000.