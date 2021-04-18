Menu
Crash scene on the Bruce Highway
News

BREAKING: Caravan rolls on Bruce Highway near Rocky

Lachlan Berlin
18th Apr 2021 7:47 PM
UPDATE, 7.45pm:

A caravan has been left with extensive damage after a traffic incident on the Bruce Highway at 6.15pm on Sunday April 18.

A Queensland Police spokesman said no one has been injured.

The vehicle is still on the side of the road but the highway is still open in both directions.

Investigations are continuing.

A caravan has had a crash on the Bruce Highway near Rockhampton.
EARLIER:

Police are on their way to a reported crash scene on the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was a two vehicle crash reported at 6.15pm on Sunday April 18.

One caravan is believed to be overturned, according to the police spokesman.

It is understood the incident happened near Gavial Gracemere Road.

MORE TO COME...

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

