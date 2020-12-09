Menu
A cattle truck has rolled over on the Capricorn Hwy at Emerald. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Cattle truck overturns on Cap Hwy

kaitlyn smith
9th Dec 2020 4:17 PM
MULTIPLE crews are currently on the scene of a cattle truck rollover at Emerald.

It is understood the vehicle overturned on the Capricorn Hwy around 4pm this afternoon.

The sole occupant of the truck has reportedly escaped unharmed.

It is unknown whether the vehicle was transporting cattle at the time.

QPS, QFES and QAS crews are all in attendance.

Major traffic delays are expected to impact the area.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route if possible.

More to come.

