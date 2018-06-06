Menu
Login
Crash at intersection of Ranson Road and Pacey St.
Crash at intersection of Ranson Road and Pacey St. Josh Preston
News

BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

JOSH PRESTON
by
6th Jun 2018 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM

A CRASH at the intersection of Ranson Road and Pacey St has added to a morning of drama and chaos for Gympie emergency services today.

Ranson Rd was completely blocked after a Nicks cement truck ploughed into the front of a white Toyota sedan at approximately 8:30am.

MORE IN GYMPIE THIS MORNING:

BREAKING: Serious crash and burn in Chapple Street

BREAKING: Mail centre evacuated in gas emergency

The collision could have had far worse outcomes for the two motorists involved, but both were unhurt and standing alongside each other as they waited for Police to arrive.

The driver of the sedan said vision impairment from the sun had caused the crash.

The Ranson Rd crash followed an earlier, more serious incident on nearby Chapple St, when a car rolled and burst into flames near the Tucker St intersection at around 7:20am.

Ambulance officers assessed the sole occupant of the vehicle, who escaped from the vehicle with minor lacerations.

crashes gympie crashes gympie emergency gympie police traffic crashes
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Health is taking the back seat

    Health is taking the back seat

    News A few simple and easy steps for men to follow to improve their overall health.

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A hammer was produced in Emerald school fight.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Local Partners