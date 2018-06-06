BREAKING: Cement truck crushes front of car

Crash at intersection of Ranson Road and Pacey St.

A CRASH at the intersection of Ranson Road and Pacey St has added to a morning of drama and chaos for Gympie emergency services today.

Ranson Rd was completely blocked after a Nicks cement truck ploughed into the front of a white Toyota sedan at approximately 8:30am.

The collision could have had far worse outcomes for the two motorists involved, but both were unhurt and standing alongside each other as they waited for Police to arrive.

The driver of the sedan said vision impairment from the sun had caused the crash.

The Ranson Rd crash followed an earlier, more serious incident on nearby Chapple St, when a car rolled and burst into flames near the Tucker St intersection at around 7:20am.

Ambulance officers assessed the sole occupant of the vehicle, who escaped from the vehicle with minor lacerations.