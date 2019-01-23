Menu
A 63-year-old man was arrested in Maryborough and charged with murder.
Charges laid over Pialba murder

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Jan 2019 8:47 PM | Updated: 23rd Jan 2019 5:26 AM

A MAN has been charged with the murder of Pialba man Wayne John Thackrah.

Police were called to an Alice St unit complex during the early hours of January 6 where it will be alleged the 58-year-old was assaulted near a carport.

He was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased on January 14.

A 63-year-old man was arrested in Maryborough on Tuesday

He is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

