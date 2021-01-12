Menu
Guy Williams will coach the CQ Capras in season 2021.
Breaking

BREAKING: CQ Capras name new head coach

Pam McKay
12th Jan 2021 11:12 AM
Guy Williams has been appointed the CQ Capras head coach for season 2021.

The announcement was just made by CEO Peter White, and came a day after it was revealed that David Faiumu had resigned from the position.

Williams is a Capras stalwart, having played more than 200 games for the club in the Intrust Super Cup.

He joined the Norths Devils in 2018, where he played his 15th season in the statewide competition.

In 2019, Williams coached the Devils under-18s in the Mal Meninga Cup before he was appointed the club’s ISC assistant coach.

