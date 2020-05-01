BREAKING: CQ is now officially coronavirus free

Registered Nurse Fiona McDonald stands for a portrait at a drive through COVID-19 testing facility. Photo by RohanThomson/Getty Images.

Registered Nurse Fiona McDonald stands for a portrait at a drive through COVID-19 testing facility. Photo by RohanThomson/Getty Images.

CENTRAL Queensland is officially coronavirus free after the last active case was declared recovered today.

It has also been a good day for Queensland, with the state recording its second consecutive day of no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

All of CQ's eight cases have now recovered and with restrictions starting to gradually ease from 11.59pm tonight, CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson urged the community to keep up the great work in limiting the spread.

"Our great healthcare teams have been working hard in the community with our partners for months now to prepare for any surge in demand that comes our way, and thankfully Central Queenslanders have been playing their part and following advice," he said.

"We're all well aware of the need to stay home unless necessary, and to maintain our social distance and keep up our hand hygiene.

"This remains the case, and as restrictions ease slightly for this weekend we urge our community to keep following the advice that has kept us all safe so far."

Expanded testing criteria means CQ Health will add fever clinics in Rockhampton and Yeppoon from Tuesday to the one that has been operating in Gladstone.

Details on how to phone ahead and make an appointment are available on CQ Health's website www.health.qld.gov.au/cq or facebook page.

Other respiratory clinics are available through GP practices at Emerald Medical Clinic and Gracemere Family Practice.

More than 40 Local Government Areas across Queensland have remained totally untouched by coronavirus.

Among them Mount Isa, Longreach and Murweh Shire - which includes Charleville.

Aboriginal communities of Yarrabah, Aurukun and Doomadgee stand as safe havens, recording no cases of the virus.

Longreach, Central Highlands and Balonne are also COVID-19 free.