Menu
Login
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach.
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach. inge hansen
Breaking

BREAKING: Croc closes popular Mackay swimming spot

Rainee Shepperson
by
15th Jan 2019 3:22 PM

A CROCODILE has been spotted at Lamberts Beach, Mackay.

The beach is now closed and Surf Life Saving Qld is urging all swimmers to stay away from the beach until further notice.

This sighting comes after four other crocodiles were spotted across the region in recent days.

The crocodiles were seen at Cape Hillsborough, Eimeo Beach, the Mackay Marina and Slade Point.

If you see a crocodile, be crocwise and report the sighting to Queensland Environment on 1300 130 372.

crocodile sighting crocwise editors picks lamberts beach mackay beaches surf life savers queensland
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Passionate about pool venture

    Passionate about pool venture

    News New pool managers are bringing fresh life to the Capella Aquatic Centre.

    • 15th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Fire at abandoned building

    Fire at abandoned building

    News A fire broke out in Emerald on Saturday afternoon.

    Club bowled over by recent community support

    Club bowled over by recent community support

    News The Emerald Bowls Club is on its way to recovery.

    Bushfire reviews now open to public

    Bushfire reviews now open to public

    News Submissions are now open for the Queensland Bushfire Review.