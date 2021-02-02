BREAKING: Driver critical in horror Imbil truck rollover

The rescue chopper is on its way to a serious truck crash near Imbil. Photo: Steve Otton

UPDATE: The driver of a semi-trailer hauling woodchip is still believed to be trapped in the crushed cabin of his vehicle after it rolled off the Yabba Creek Road near Imbil and plunged 3pm down a steep embankment shortly after 2pm today.

Five QFES crews are on the scene as well as police and ambulance, and the QFES team has removed the door from the cabin, a QFES spokesman said.

The rescue chopper has landed nearby, but the driver is in a critical condition and crews are trying to stabilise the vehicle as they work to free the man, though the gender of the driver has not been confirmed.

EARLIER: A semi-trailer has rolled on the Yabba Creek Road at Imbil, going down a steep embankment and close to or into a creek.

Rescue services are on the scene and desperately trying to free the driver from the badly damaged cabin of the vehicle which was hauling a load of woodchip when the accident occurred about 2pm. The truck is believed to be upside down.

Police and fire emergency spokesmen believe a chopper has been called, but details are still scare.

There are reported issues finding a suitable place to land the chopper. Yabba Creek Road has or will likely be closed to traffic in both directions to create a safe place for the helicopter to land.