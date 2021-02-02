Menu
The rescue chopper is on its way to a serious truck crash near Imbil. Photo: Steve Otton
News

BREAKING: Driver critical in horror Imbil truck rollover

Shelley Strachan
1st Feb 2021 2:33 PM
UPDATE: The driver of a semi-trailer hauling woodchip is still believed to be trapped in the crushed cabin of his vehicle after it rolled off the Yabba Creek Road near Imbil and plunged 3pm down a steep embankment shortly after 2pm today.

UPDATE: Police identify man whose body was discovered on the beach at Rainbow Beach

Five QFES crews are on the scene as well as police and ambulance, and the QFES team has removed the door from the cabin, a QFES spokesman said.

The rescue chopper has landed nearby, but the driver is in a critical condition and crews are trying to stabilise the vehicle as they work to free the man, though the gender of the driver has not been confirmed.

 

EARLIER: A semi-trailer has rolled on the Yabba Creek Road at Imbil, going down a steep embankment and close to or into a creek.

Rescue services are on the scene and desperately trying to free the driver from the badly damaged cabin of the vehicle which was hauling a load of woodchip when the accident occurred about 2pm. The truck is believed to be upside down.

Police and fire emergency spokesmen believe a chopper has been called, but details are still scare.

There are reported issues finding a suitable place to land the chopper. Yabba Creek Road has or will likely be closed to traffic in both directions to create a safe place for the helicopter to land.

