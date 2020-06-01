BREAKING: Explosive Blackwater COVID-19 case revelations

Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds – Photo Steve Vit

Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds – Photo Steve Vit

EXPLOSIVE claims have emerged this evening that Blackwater miner Nathan Turner's official autopsy results have returned a negative COVID-19 result.

Mr Turner, who had complex underlying medical conditions, was found dead in the home he shared with his fiancee Simone Devon, last week.

>> Genetic test to confirm link between nurse and Nathan Turner

>> Miner identified as man in COVID-19 tragedy

The day after his death, Queensland Health released a statement to the public and the media, that Mr Turner had tested positive to COVID-19 after his death, sparking concern in Blackwater and surrounds. The state's peak health authority officially listed Mr Turner as a COVID-19 related death - the seventh in Queensland to date.

Queensland man Nathan Turner.

However it is understood Mr Turner's official autopsy result was returned to his fiancee this afternoon, and it stated he had been cleared of COVID-19.

It comes after Ms Devon tested negative to the virus three times and more than 500 Blackwater residents also returned negative results.

The Morning Bulletin has requested urgent confirmation of the negative result and a statement from Queensland Health.