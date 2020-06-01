Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds – Photo Steve Vit
Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds – Photo Steve Vit
Health

BREAKING: Explosive Blackwater COVID-19 case revelations

Melanie Plane
1st Jun 2020 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXPLOSIVE claims have emerged this evening that Blackwater miner Nathan Turner's official autopsy results have returned a negative COVID-19 result.

Mr Turner, who had complex underlying medical conditions, was found dead in the home he shared with his fiancee Simone Devon, last week.

>> Genetic test to confirm link between nurse and Nathan Turner

>> Miner identified as man in COVID-19 tragedy

The day after his death, Queensland Health released a statement to the public and the media, that Mr Turner had tested positive to COVID-19 after his death, sparking concern in Blackwater and surrounds. The state's peak health authority officially listed Mr Turner as a COVID-19 related death - the seventh in Queensland to date.

 

Queensland man Nathan Turner.
Queensland man Nathan Turner.

However it is understood Mr Turner's official autopsy result was returned to his fiancee this afternoon, and it stated he had been cleared of COVID-19.

It comes after Ms Devon tested negative to the virus three times and more than 500 Blackwater residents also returned negative results.

The Morning Bulletin has requested urgent confirmation of the negative result and a statement from Queensland Health.

coronavirus coronavirus blackwater nathan turner queensland health
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Presentations to the Queensland Children’s Hospital emergency department have dropped by almost 50 per cent, and there’s one big reason for the change.

        Central Highlands irrigation prices inflated, MP says

        premium_icon Central Highlands irrigation prices inflated, MP says

        Rural Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar accused the State Government inflating water...

        CQ miners join class action to recover millions

        premium_icon CQ miners join class action to recover millions

        Employment The class action aims to claw back entitlements worth at least $12 million.

        Why megafauna southwest of Mackay went extinct

        premium_icon Why megafauna southwest of Mackay went extinct

        People and Places Dating back 40,000 years, they include a giant wombat, croc and a marsupial lion...