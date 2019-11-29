Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Breaking

BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Nov 2019 5:31 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

 

Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

bradley young fccommunity fcpolice fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Primed for premium pharmaceutical service

        Primed for premium pharmaceutical service

        News Peggy at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy is ready to lend you a helping, healthy hand.

        Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

        Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

        News Central Queensland’s Carmichael Project has created more jobs by awarding contracts...

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds