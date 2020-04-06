Hay baler goes up in flames on rural road

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services are on scene where a hay baler has caught alight.

UPDATE 10AM: A HAY baler, which caught alight shortly after 8am this morning, has been extinguished.

A fire crew spent just over half an hour putting out the blaze, which caught alight at the intersection of Injune Rd and Currans Lane, Taroom at 8.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one crew had been able to tackle the blaze, and neither ambulance nor police had been required to attend the scene.

EARLIER: FIRE crews are this morning attempting to extinguish a hay baler, which caught alight shortly after 8am on Injune Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said emergency crews were called to the scene at 8.25 this morning, and by the time they arrived ten minutes later the vehicle was well alight.

More to come.