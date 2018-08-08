UPDATE: A woman has died after cattle truck rolls

A cattle truck has rolled over in a multi-vehicle crash outside Banana. A number of cattle have been injured and are being put down on scene. There is a single vehicle sedan on the other side of the truck and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter Service has landed on the road to transport the female driver.

A cattle truck has rolled over in a multi-vehicle crash outside Banana. A number of cattle have been injured and are being put down on scene. There is a single vehicle sedan on the other side of the truck and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter Service has landed on the road to transport the female driver. Vanessa Jarrett

A WOMAN has died and dozens of cattle have been put down after a serious accident involving a truck and a sedan on a Central Queensland highway this afternoon.

The car accident involving the car and cattle truck was reported to emergency services shortly after 3pm on the Dawson Hwy, near Banana.

A police officer at the scene said Banana Shire Council and control officers were putting down about 30 injured cattle humanely.

"It's the best thing we can do because they are injured," he said.

The collision caused the truck to catch fire which then spread to nearby grass.

A cattle truck has rolled over in a multi-vehicle crash outside Banana. A number of cattle have been injured and are being put down on scene. There is a single vehicle sedan on the other side of the truck and the RACQ Rescue Helicopter Service has landed on the road to transport the female driver. Vanessa Jarrett

While Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have the fire under control, the section of the Dawson Hwy is expected to be closed until later tonight.

A rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene for the woman, who is still in her car receiving medical treatment.

The driver of the truck could get out of the wreckage.

The Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit is expected to arrive at 6pm for initial investigations.

After they have finished police officers will begin the process of removing the truck.

The police officer said there was good cooperation between all emergency services.

A diversion is in place for drivers.