BREAKING: Investigation launched into critically injured bub

INVESTIGATION: Police are wishing to speak to anyone who may have contacted the family or who knew the baby.

AN investigation has been launched after an 8-month-old baby boy suffered critical injuries at a Gladstone residence in May.

On Saturday May 30 the baby was taken from a Wilson Street home in New Auckland to Gladstone Hospital after he was located non-responsive by emergency services.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital where he has since undergone multiple surgeries.

Detectives from the Child Trauma Unit and Gladstone Child Protection Investigation Unit are piecing together a timeline of events and are seeking public assistance to fully understand the circumstances leading up to the boy's hospitalisation.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone that has had contact with the family, the child over the course of his life or knowledge that may assist.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001117255 within the online suspicious activity form.