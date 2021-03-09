Person hospitalised after Boyne workplace incident
UPDATE 12.17PM:
A patient was taken to hospital after a workplace incident in Boyne Island on Tuesday morning.
Paramedics were called to Handley Drive after reports a man had crushed a finger in a workplace incident.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
INITIAL 11.11AM:
Paramedics are on their way to Boyne Smelters Limited after reports a man has crushed a finger in a workplace incident.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were responding to an incident at Handley Drive.
It is believed the man is in his 30s.
