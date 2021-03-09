Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
News

Person hospitalised after Boyne workplace incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 11:09 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.17PM:

A patient was taken to hospital after a workplace incident in Boyne Island on Tuesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Handley Drive after reports a man had crushed a finger in a workplace incident. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 11.11AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Boyne Smelters Limited after reports a man has crushed a finger in a workplace incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were responding to an incident at Handley Drive.

It is believed the man is in his 30s.

More to come.

boyne smelters limited workplace incident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital after snake bite

        News The suspected snake bite occurred at a private property in the Central Highlands.

        Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash on CQ Highway

        Premium Content Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash on CQ Highway

        News Paramedics transported those injured to hospital as a precaution.

        Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Emerald District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Emerald on March 9

        Ex-miner sues major coal company over black lung diagnosis

        Premium Content Ex-miner sues major coal company over black lung diagnosis

        Health He worked at the open cut mine in the Bowen Basin between 2005 and 2007.