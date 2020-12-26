Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died overnight following an alleged homicide at North Ipswich. Photo: Queensland Police Service
A man has died overnight following an alleged homicide at North Ipswich. Photo: Queensland Police Service
Breaking

BREAKING: Man dies in suspected homicide at Ipswich home

kaitlyn smith
26th Dec 2020 6:50 AM | Updated: 7:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man believed to be in his 60s has died overnight in a suspected homicide at North Ipswich.

Police were called to the Hall St address at Brassall just before 12am on Friday.

Paramedics also attended the private residence just after 11.40pm.

Sadly, the patient later passed away at the scene.

A crime scene has since been declared as investigations remain ongoing.

Details surrounding the tragedy are unknown at this time.

Police are expected to provide further details later this morning.

hall st brassall homicide investigation yamanto police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

        Premium Content CHRISTMAS WEATHER: Rain expected to soak CQ

        Weather Parts of Central Queensland could see falls of up to 100mm.

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed

        New recreation park to boost tourism in the central west

        Premium Content New recreation park to boost tourism in the central west

        News The region has boosted local experiences in a bid to attract more visitors to the...