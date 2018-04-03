UPDATE: Drug lab suspected in Clinton explosion

MASKED UP: A police officer in a gas mask prepares to enter the house.

6.25pm: POLICE have confirmed they are investigating whether an explosion at a Clinton house last night was caused by a volatile mobile drug lab.

"It was quite a big explosion, it has caused considerable damage to that dwelling," Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow told 7 News Central Queensland.

"We're investigating whether a cooking process of amphetamines was taking place, and whether that has exploded," he said.

"These labs can be known as box labs, they can be as small as a suitcase and they can be quite transportable.

"This process is a highly volatile process and as can be seen, can cause catastrophic events."

ALL OPTIONS: A fire fighter checks the premises for traces of a dangerous chemical. Andrew Thorpe

10.43am: The 35-YEAR-OLD patient who suffered severe burns to his face and arms in an explosion last night is in a critical condition.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital last night but was then airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital this morning, a CQ Hospital and Health Service Spokeswoman confirmed.

The man suffered extensive burns after a gas bottle exploded at a home on Sea Prince Cct in Clinton.

Police are still investigating the explosion.

7am Friday: INVESTIGATIONS into the explosion at a Clinton home last night are in full swing, with police expected to revisit the scene of the incident today.

A police media spokeswoman said the explosion was believed to be caused by a gas bottle leak, however, police are still investigating this.

One male patient was rushed to Gladstone Hospital with serious arm and facial burns.

ALL BASES COVERED: A paramedic comforts a house cat while another prepares to assess an elderly relative of the man. Andrew Thorpe

9.36pm Thursday: A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after an explosion in a house at a quiet Clinton street.

The man suffered significant burns to his face and hands and is expected to be airlifted to Brisbane for treatment.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 7.37pm on Thursday, along with police officers and a fire crew tasked with making the area safe.

A firefighter could be seen using specialist equipment to scan the atmosphere inside the house, and police donned gas masks to enter the premises.

Paramedics assessed at least one elderly relative of the man on the scene, in addition to comforting a pet on the front lawn.

Updates to follow.