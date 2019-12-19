Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

BREAKING: Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks emergency serious condition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        premium_icon 'Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

        News “Majority of the workforce has been told ‘go to your camp rooms, pick up your belongings and leave’.”

        Aspiring optometrist ecstatic with top OP result

        premium_icon Aspiring optometrist ecstatic with top OP result

        News An Emerald student stayed up all night to get a first glimpse at results

        Snapchat video reveals shocking animal cruelty

        premium_icon Snapchat video reveals shocking animal cruelty

        News “Cowardly and cruel”: Laughter heard as man launches cat against building.

        UPDATE: Liquidators reveal extent of CQ mine collapse

        premium_icon UPDATE: Liquidators reveal extent of CQ mine collapse

        Business Seven days before Christmas, workers have been told they won’t have jobs to return...