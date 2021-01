Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to the scene. FILE PHOTO

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports of a motorbike accident near Duaringa on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported on the Capricorn Hwy and Duaringa Baralaba Rd just after 11.30am.

Initial reports suggest the motorbike crashed after hitting a pothole.

Paramedics are assessing a man with multiple abrasions.

More to come.