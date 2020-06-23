Woman stabbed to death in front of kids in horror attack

WHAT WE KNOW

Police and paramedics were called to a Brae St, Allenstown home about 6.45pm to reports of a stabbing

A man allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in the throat and abdomen

Police have confirmed the woman tragically died at the scene

The man fled the scene with injuries to his wrist

There were two children inside the home at the time. They are now safe with police.

Police have cordoned off the area and are searching for the man

Police, including the dog squad, have been following a blood trail through the Botanic Gardens

UPDATE 8.15PM: POLICE have located and arrested a man wanted for the alleged stabbing death of a woman at a Brae Street home.

Police have just located the man at the Botanic Gardens on Penlington Street and have him under arrest.

Paramedics are being called to the scene.

UPDATE 8.10PM: DETECTIVE Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey has confirmed a woman is dead after being stabbed in front of her two young kids at a Brae Street, Allenstown home.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the woman was 42-years-old.

Police are still searching for her alleged attacker.

More to come.

UPDATE 8PM: IT IS understood a woman has died at the scene of a stabbing attack in Allenstown this evening.

Queensland Ambulance Service has left the scene with no patient, after the woman was stabbed in the neck and abdomen.

Police are continuing to search for the alleged offender.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey is expected to address the media at the scene shortly.

UPDATE 7.50PM: THE DOG squad is continuing to track a man wanted for the alleged stabbing of a woman at a Brae Street home.

Police are in the vicinity of the Botanic Gardens, heading through the golf course.

Multiple crews are on scene searching on foot for the alleged offender.

UPDATE 7.36PM: A WOMAN stabbed multiple times at a Brae Street home is feared dead.

A Morning Bulletin reporter at the scene said paramedics had left the home with an empty stretcher.

She described seeing a lot of blood.

Police are currently searching for the man who allegedly stabbed the woman in the throat and abdomen.

They are following a blood trail in the Botanic Gardens area.

Detectives have arrived at the scene.

Rough location of where stabbing took place in The Range about 7pm on June 23, 2020. The address reported is in Brae St. Google maps

UPDATE 7.30PM: A neighbour told The Morning Bulletin two children ran across the road screaming.

They said Dad was stabbing mum and he wouldn't stop. The neighbour went to the house and started CPR until paramedics arrived.

Paramedics are still on scene treating the woman.

The street is now blocked off.

It is believed she has neck and stomach wounds.

Brae Street stabbing: Police at the scene of a stabbing in Brae Street, Allenstown

INITIAL: NIGHT had fallen on Brae St in Allenstown when a male reportedly stumbled into a home before stabbing a mother in the throat earlier this evening.

The 45-year-old offender fled the scene leading to a chase with police after allegedly leaving the victim with wounds to the neck and stomach.

Crippled with bleeding wounds himself, the offender (who is wandering Rockhampton's southside) is wearing a short sleeved black shirt, black jeans and a cowboy hat.

Initial reports suggest cordons have been put in place by police as they make their way to 94 Rundle St in Wandal.

A Morning Bulletin reporter rushed to the scene.

"Two kids ran across the road to the neighbours, one is about six years old … it was their mum," she said.

Police are now searching for a Purple Mazda sedan allegedly registered to the offender and victim.