AMBULANCE SCRAMBLED: Emergency crews are racing to the scene of a single vehicle roll-over near Marmor. Tony Martin

A VEHICLE has rolled on the the Bruce Highway 46km south of Rockhampton.

A 55-year-old man was reportedly still trapped in his vehicle which had rolled four times.

The accident is believed to have occurred 500m south of Marmor.

CRASH MAP: The single vehicle accident happened just south of Marmor. Google Maps

Initial reports are that the man was pinning in the vehicle, suffering from chest pain.

Emergency services have just arrived at the scene.

MORE TO FOLLOW.