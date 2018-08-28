Menu
Login
BREAKING NEWS: Police are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in a burglary.
BREAKING NEWS: Police are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in a burglary.
News

QUICK THINKING: Local store owner scares off armed robber

Blake Antrobus
Jessica Lamb
by and
28th Aug 2018 4:00 PM

UPDATE 4.30pm:

AN ALLEGED would-be robber was scared off empty handed thanks to the quick thinking of a local store owner but remains at large.

Chris O'Brien, who has been at the helm of the Cypress Street Store for 17 years, said a man in his 30s demanded cash while waving a metal picket after entering the shop about 3.30pm today.

The man reportedly told Mr O'Brien he was "desperate for cash".

He is described as as an unshaven man wearing jeans and a brown T-shirt.

The Chronicle also understands a witness saw the man leave in an old white Toyota Ute and is believed to have a child in the car with him.

The police dog squad were deployed but have since been moved on as the man escaped in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink 131 444.

MORE TO COME.

EARLIER:

POLICE are currently on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed a Hervey Bay store using a large metal pole.

The Chronicle understands the Cypress St store described the accused robber as an unshaven man wearing jeans and a brown T-shirt.

The Chronicle also understands a witness saw the man leave in an old Toyota Ute and is believed to have a child in the car with him.

He was last seen heading towards Urangan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink 131 444.

MORE TO COME.

armed robbery crime editors picks fcemergency fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

    Dining on finest produce Central Highlands have to offer

    News Locally grown produce from the Central Highlands is shown off in regional dinner.

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Local LNP members have responded to the leadership change.

    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    News Pubs across CQ will host Let it Pour events this weekend.

    Local Partners