Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

House fire in Benowa
News

BREAKING: Massive blaze destroys Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Mar 2021 2:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews are battling a blaze which ripped through a Benowa home on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Rannock Avenue scene at 12.40pm to discover the house already well involved.

The fire is not yet under control.

The home moments before the roof caved in.
The home moments before the roof caved in.

 

Video shows fire destroying the home’s roof and balcony.
Video shows fire destroying the home’s roof and balcony.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they had initially reported four residents unaccounted for, but all had been located as of 1.25pm.

They will conduct a secondary search when its under control.

Ambulance crews are also on scene but have not treated any occupants.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as BREAKING: Massive blaze destroys Gold Coast home

editors picks emergency fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road safety to improve through $3.7m CQ road upgrade

        Premium Content Road safety to improve through $3.7m CQ road upgrade

        Rural Local economy to benefit from the upgrade with the road being a primary route to major hubs and ports.

        CQ University STEM expo educates and inspires generations

        Premium Content CQ University STEM expo educates and inspires generations

        News Guest of honour was Queensland Chief Scientist Professor Hugh Possingham.

        Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Premium Content Councils can now hike rates multiple times a year

        Politics Qld councils to be given powers to make multiple rates changes

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Virus warning issued for 50 Qld suburbs

        Health Covid-19 detected in four QLD wastewater plants covering 50 suburbs