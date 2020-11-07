Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Smoke from a fire in Ashfield photographed by Tahlia Facer.
Smoke from a fire in Ashfield photographed by Tahlia Facer.
News

Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Nov 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Six appliances are currently at the scene of a vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the crews were currently fighting a cane field fire near the Bundaberg Ring Road at Ashfield.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke

Additional crews are reportedly en route.

 

Earlier: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services currently have one truck at the scene of a reported vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A QFES spokesperson said the truck was assessing the site.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.

fire qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weather prime for ‘accidental ignitions’ warn fireys

        Premium Content Weather prime for ‘accidental ignitions’ warn fireys

        Weather ‘Our drought index which is a measure of how dry we really are is at 182. 200 is the max’

        Qld farmers demand LNP representation in the north

        Premium Content Qld farmers demand LNP representation in the north

        Politics ‘ … Having a leadership pool based entirely in the south makes absolutely no...

        Fugitive’s mum accused of lying while testifying in court

        Premium Content Fugitive’s mum accused of lying while testifying in court

        News ‘You didn’t want to speak on that phone because you knew the police were...

        Blackwater group welcomes new hall with boozy art night

        Premium Content Blackwater group welcomes new hall with boozy art night

        Art & Theatre Community group has the means to grow and welcome new members thanks to the...