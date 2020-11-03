Menu
A man was reportedly stabbed at Maryborough and another has been found dead at Gympie.
Stabbing at M'boro linked to death on Gympie farm

Jessica Grewal
2nd Nov 2020 5:46 PM | Updated: 3rd Nov 2020 4:59 AM
ONE man is dead and another is in hospital with stab wounds after a dramatic chain of events between Maryborough and Gympie.

The police investigation began after a Maryborough man was allegedly stabbed in John St on Sunday.

He was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital with a wound to his stomach.

About 6pm, a white ute allegedly linked to the stabbing crashed into the front gate of a property on Burns Rd near Gympie.

Police allege the ute was abandoned upon impact and despite extensive patrols of the nearby area, no one was found.

About 6am Monday police arrested a 45-year-old man linked to the vehicle in the vicinity of Burns Road.

Then, at 10am, a second man was located deceased, down an embankment at a property on Burns Road.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Maryborough and Gympie area with information or dashcam vision that may assist with the investigation to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote this reference number: QP2002262945.

