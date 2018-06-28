Head-on crash claims one man's life, another in hospital

Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash on Tablelands Rd.

Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash on Tablelands Rd.

UPDATE 1.30am:

A 60-year-old man has died from injuries sustained after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Taunton.

A police media release said: "Preliminary inquiries indicate a utility was travelling on Tableland Road when it collided head-on with a station wagon about 4.20pm" on Wednesday afternoon, near a town between Miriam Vale and Baffle Creek.

The 60-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the station wagon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The utility driver, 33, was airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital with serious injuries.



Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident and is urging anyone with information to phone police on 131144 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE 5.40pm:

A RESCUE helicopter is responding to a two-vehicle crash on Tablelands Rd, near Miriam Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one man was still trapped in his car.

The head-on collision involving two men was reported at 4.30pm.

When paramedics arrived one man was trapped in his car and the other had critical injuries.

Earlier 5pm:

ONE man has critical injuries and another is trapped in his vehicle after a head-on collision involving two cars on Tablelands Rd, near Miriam Vale.

Emergency services are responding to the accident which is five kilometres south of the Fingerboard Road intersection.

It was reported at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said it was a serious two-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were assessing two men, one with critical injuries and another who is trapped in his vehicle.

QAS arrived about 4.50pm.