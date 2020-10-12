Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.
News

Two in hospital after two-vehicle crash in CBD

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 1.26pm: 

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central earlier this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat belt related injuries. 

She said a woman and another patient were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are on scene controlling traffic whilst the vehicles are towed away

Initial 1.06pm:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to the intersection of Bramston and Glenlyon Streets.

It is believed there is one patient who requires medical assistance.

More to come.

breaking news gladstone car crash gladstone central
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man driving unlicensed didn’t realise he was suspended

        Premium Content Man driving unlicensed didn’t realise he was suspended

        Crime He copped a hefty fine and was disqualified from driving.

        EXPLAINED: How the PBR will work at the Great Western

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How the PBR will work at the Great Western

        Sport Two rounds of the Monster Energy Tour to be held at the iconic hotel this...

        Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

        Premium Content Crackdown after reports of children playing on railway lines

        News Police will increase patrols and issue on the spot fines to anyone not authorised...

        Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premium Content Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.