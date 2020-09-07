Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Agnes Water main beach.
Agnes Water main beach.
Breaking

BREAKING: Man dies after being pulled from the surf

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Sep 2020 4:12 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 5.30pm:

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a man pulled from the beach at Agnes Water earlier this afternoon has died.

The person is believed to be a 65-year-old.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious.

Initial: 

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the Agnes Water main beach where a person has been pulled from the water.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just after 4pm.

Paramedics are currently assessing a patient.

More to come.

agnes water main beach breaking news editors picks
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Premium Content Secret hospital deaths: Fatal mistakes hidden

        Health At a Brisbane hospital, a woman arrived for a routine CT scan. Thirty seconds later, she was dead – and hospital staff are to blame.

        Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Premium Content Drunken father of two preys on two teens in CBD

        Crime The man was described as predatory when he sexually assaulted a young woman

        Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Premium Content Law changes breathe new life into old, abandoned mines

        Politics ‘Now more than ever we need to do everything in our power to keep those jobs and...

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb