BREAKING: Plan unveiled for ‘second Bruce Hwy’ through Roma

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has announced a bold new, multi-billion dollar infrastructure project that could not only transform Queensland, but the southwest forever.

Posting on social media earlier this morning, the premier announced plans for a ‘second Bruce Highway’ that would run through southwest towns like Mungindi, St George, Roma and Injune.

The new inland highway would run from Charters Towers, 136km west of Townsville, south through to Clermont and Emerald, onto Roma and meeting the New South Wales border at Mungindi.

This announcement comes three weeks after the Liberal National Party announced their $30 billion plan to double-lane the existing Bruce Highway from Gympie to Cairns.

MORE TO COME...

